iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after purchasing an additional 835,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,837,000 after acquiring an additional 240,879 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

