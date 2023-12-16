iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.74

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.74 and last traded at $116.23, with a volume of 85842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

