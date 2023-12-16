iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.51

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.51 and last traded at $114.46, with a volume of 3352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69. The firm has a market cap of $987.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

