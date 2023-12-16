iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.35

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.35 and last traded at $173.85, with a volume of 14669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.78.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $729,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

