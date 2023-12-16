iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 749.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,516. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $117.31 and a 52 week high of $174.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.