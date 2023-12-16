iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.04

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.04 and last traded at $69.95, with a volume of 18296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWX. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,184,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,214,000 after buying an additional 1,646,989 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,120,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,664,000 after buying an additional 244,351 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

