iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Increased by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.