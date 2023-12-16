iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Halpern Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Halpern Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

IVW stock remained flat at $74.43 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,885. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

