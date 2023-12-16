iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.83

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.83 and last traded at $74.74, with a volume of 169110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

