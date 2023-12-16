iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,727,000 after purchasing an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,906,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW remained flat at $74.43 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,885. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.