iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Raised by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,466,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.17. 180,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,766. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $123.81.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.