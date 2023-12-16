iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.04. 31,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $256.33 and a twelve month high of $287.33.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

