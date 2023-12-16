Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.2 %

ITUB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,038,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,304,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Itaú Unibanco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 114,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.