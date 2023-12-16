James B. Hawkins Sells 972 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) Director James B. Hawkins sold 972 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $42,184.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IRadimed Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $45.68 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a market cap of $576.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 23.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IRadimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRMD

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.