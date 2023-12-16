Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.79 ($0.02), with a volume of 819189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Jangada Mines Trading Up 10.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.83.

About Jangada Mines

(Get Free Report)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.