Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

JBI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Janus International Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.