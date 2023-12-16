Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2655 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JOF opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 40.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.