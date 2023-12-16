Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2655 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.05.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.5% annually over the last three years.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of JOF opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $7.60.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
