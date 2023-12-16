Jason David Brown Purchases 350 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Jason David Brown purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $14,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $45.02.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,512,000 after acquiring an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

