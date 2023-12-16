Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $480.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $451.81.

Shares of MA stock opened at $418.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $426.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,890,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

