JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 1,632 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $52,289.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,029,739 shares in the company, valued at $225,232,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $358,200.00.

JFrog Stock Up 1.1 %

FROG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. 1,030,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,842. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after buying an additional 175,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at $14,741,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 51.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,590.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Articles

