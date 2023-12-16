J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $170.26 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $177.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JJSF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $177,787.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,346. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

