John H. Faulk Sells 1,332 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.0 %

SCI stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

