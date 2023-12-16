John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.74

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 18177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $881,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 178,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,839,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

