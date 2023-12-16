John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 754 shares.The stock last traded at $32.25 and had previously closed at $30.93.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.81.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

