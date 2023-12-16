Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $1,309,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

NYSE:JLL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.60. 918,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

