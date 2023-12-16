Joshua Paul Weisenburger Acquires 1,875 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Paul Weisenburger purchased 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $250,131.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOC opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.81 million, a P/E ratio of 793.50 and a beta of 0.75. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 211,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 88.5% in the second quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 197,038 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 6.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

