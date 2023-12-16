JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.63

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.63 and last traded at $83.63, with a volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

