JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.40

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 3136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $848.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

