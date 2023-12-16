JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HMY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.40.

HMY opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

