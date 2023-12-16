JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Increased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $55.05. 3,511,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,896. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

