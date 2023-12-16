JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,552,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,804,000 after acquiring an additional 847,512 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,582,000. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,111,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 107,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

