JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.16

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.16 and last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 1805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $919.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMEE. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 205.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

