JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 7.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned about 0.22% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 2,569,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

