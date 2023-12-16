JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Position Lifted by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,045,000 after buying an additional 827,464 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,378,000 after purchasing an additional 570,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 579,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,017,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,217,000 after purchasing an additional 454,091 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,748. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.4221 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

