Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BZ. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded Kanzhun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie cut Kanzhun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.57.

Kanzhun Trading Up 2.2 %

BZ opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kanzhun Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $38,025,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $42,280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the first quarter worth approximately $36,890,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Further Reading

