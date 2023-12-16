Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.