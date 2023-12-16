Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $370.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 375.25 ($4.71), with a volume of 411602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388.50 ($4.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 580 ($7.28) to GBX 570 ($7.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £351.12 million, a P/E ratio of 228.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 418.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

