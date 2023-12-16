Kevin A. Raketich Sells 4,164 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $91,025.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,237.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $970.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after buying an additional 32,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after buying an additional 208,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,014,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

