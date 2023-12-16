Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Director John Russell Buys 1,096 Shares

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) Director John Russell acquired 1,096 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

KEQU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 8,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.27. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 172,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Stories

