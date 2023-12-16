Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.41

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.41 and last traded at C$19.18, with a volume of 550377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.22.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.