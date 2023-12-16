Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.41

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.41 and last traded at C$19.18, with a volume of 550377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

