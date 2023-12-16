Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Jamie Welch Purchases 31,746 Shares

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Welch purchased 31,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,938,970. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KNTK traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,392. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.58. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.26 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

