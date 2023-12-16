Kistos (LON:KIST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $170.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 170.40 ($2.14), with a volume of 65134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.18).

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.57. The company has a market capitalization of £140.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1,214.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

