Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Korn Ferry worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $59.91.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.