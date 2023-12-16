KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Director Purchases C$13,620.00 in Stock

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) Director Dino Joe Bianco acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.08 per share, with a total value of C$13,620.00.
KP Tissue Stock Up 0.4 %
KPT stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.01. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.84.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.75 million. Research analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4302103 EPS for the current year.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
