KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Director Purchases C$13,620.00 in Stock

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) Director Dino Joe Bianco acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.08 per share, with a total value of C$13,620.00.

KP Tissue Stock Up 0.4 %

KPT stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.01. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.84.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.75 million. Research analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4302103 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

About KP Tissue

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.14%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

