Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CFO Lester A. Wong Sells 55,000 Shares

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. 1,388,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business's revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

