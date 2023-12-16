Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises about 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,972. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,750 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

