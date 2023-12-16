L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Raised by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,574. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.91 and its 200-day moving average is $184.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

