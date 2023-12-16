Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 75.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.
Ladder Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
