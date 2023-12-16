Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LEN traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,007. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $88.42 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.35. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.72.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

