Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 236.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.72.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

